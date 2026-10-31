Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Man seriously wounded in shooting in Arara; police suspect criminal motive

Today, 12:06 pm
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A man has been seriously wounded in a shooting in the northern Arab town of Arara, police say.

According to Magen David Adom, the victim is in serious condition.

Police say officers are at the scene collecting evidence and investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which is believed to be criminally motivated.

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