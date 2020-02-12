Israel freezes ties with UN rights chief after release of settlement list

Israel is suspending its ties with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Foreign Ministry announces, several hours after it published a list of 112 companies that do business in West Bank settlements.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s office says he ordered the “exceptional and harsh measure” in retaliation to Michelle Bachelet’s office “serving the BDS campaign,” referring to the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement.

Katz intends to protect the companies operating in Israel, his office states.

It isn’t immediately clear what practical implications the decision will have.

— Raphael Ahren