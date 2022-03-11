Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Israel nearing quota of 5K non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees, weighs allowing in citizens’ non-Jewish relatives

11 March 2022, 8:25 pm Edit
Israeli and Ukrainian refugees arriving from Ukraine on a rescue flight are welcomed at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, on March 3, 2022. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Israel is nearing the quota set by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to take in 5,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees, Channel 12 reports.

It has already taken in 4,000 non-Jewish Ukrainians and is expected to hit the quota in the coming days.

Israel has already taken in roughly 6,000 Jewish and non-Jewish refugees, while turning over 200 away.

Shaked is considering allowing in the non-Jewish relatives of those same 5,000 who have already arrived, Channel 12 says.

