Israel nearing quota of 5K non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees, weighs allowing in citizens’ non-Jewish relatives

Israel is nearing the quota set by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to take in 5,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees, Channel 12 reports.

It has already taken in 4,000 non-Jewish Ukrainians and is expected to hit the quota in the coming days.

Israel has already taken in roughly 6,000 Jewish and non-Jewish refugees, while turning over 200 away.

Shaked is considering allowing in the non-Jewish relatives of those same 5,000 who have already arrived, Channel 12 says.