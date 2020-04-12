The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Israel said to express readiness to take steps toward prisoner deal with Hamas
Israel has relayed its willingness to Hamas, by way of Egyptian mediators, to take steps toward a prisoner exchange deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports.
The newspaper says the steps would be in accordance with the proposal by Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, which reports last week said would see Israel free a number of women, children and elderly Palestinian prisoners in exchange for information on slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies have been held by the terror group since the 2014 Gaza war.
Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary
Joe Biden wins won the Alaska Democrats’ party-run presidential primary, beating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.
Biden beats Sanders 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.
Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates but after ending his bid for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote in primaries and caucuses, according to Democratic National Committee rules. Sanders is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, which is why the AP allocated four delegate to Sanders in Alaska.
Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to the count by The Associated Press.
Health official vows Israel to soon perform at least 20,000 virus tests daily
Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, vows in an interview with Army Radio that within the next 10 days, at least 20,000 coronavirus tests will be administered each day in Israel.
His comments come after last week saw a significant drop in the number of tests done daily, a decline the Health Ministry said was deliberate to allow for locally produced reagents to be used in testing.
63-year-old man in Galilee dies of coronavirus, raising death toll to 102
A 63-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in the Galilee, raising the death toll in Israel from COVID-19 to 102.
