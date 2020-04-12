Israel said to express readiness to take steps toward prisoner deal with Hamas

Israel has relayed its willingness to Hamas, by way of Egyptian mediators, to take steps toward a prisoner exchange deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports.

The newspaper says the steps would be in accordance with the proposal by Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, which reports last week said would see Israel free a number of women, children and elderly Palestinian prisoners in exchange for information on slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies have been held by the terror group since the 2014 Gaza war.