Israel to file complaint to Security Council over damage to Lebanon border fence

Israel is set to file a complaint to the United Nations Security Council after the Hezbollah terror group attempted to breach the fence along the Lebanese border on Friday, says Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

“The State of Israel sees with great severity the attempts to breach the border fence and expects the government of Lebanon to exercise its responsibility and prevent threats of this kind to Israel’s security and to the security of the entire region,” says Katz.

The army on Friday reported damage to the border fence with Lebanon in several locations, but said that no one had crossed into Israel.