Israel said set to order closing of malls, cafes, many businesses, restrict travel to work

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan says it will halt flights, close its land borders and shut down schools, places of worship and public gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz tells official news agency Petra that “all flights into and out of the kingdom will be suspended from Tuesday until further notice.”

He says exceptions would be made for cargo flights and those carrying diplomats and staff of international organizations, providing they follow health ministry guidelines — including a two-week quarantine.

“All land and sea crossings and airports are closed except for cargo,” he adds, saying Jordanians in neighboring countries who needed to return could do so but will also face quarantine.

He also announces that the country’s mosques and churches will be closed and that hospital and prison visits will be suspended.

Razzaz also announces a two-week closure of all educational institutions from tomorrow, the start of the working week.

He says all public gatherings will be canceled and urges citizens to stay in their homes as much as possible.

Jordan has so far announced one case of the coronavirus, but Razzaz says the new measures were taken “in light of accelerating global developments, to protect the nation and its citizens.”

