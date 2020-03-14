Israel said set to order closing of malls, cafes, many businesses, restrict travel to work

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Jordan to suspend all flights, close mosques over coronavirus
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan says it will halt flights, close its land borders and shut down schools, places of worship and public gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz tells official news agency Petra that “all flights into and out of the kingdom will be suspended from Tuesday until further notice.”
He says exceptions would be made for cargo flights and those carrying diplomats and staff of international organizations, providing they follow health ministry guidelines — including a two-week quarantine.
“All land and sea crossings and airports are closed except for cargo,” he adds, saying Jordanians in neighboring countries who needed to return could do so but will also face quarantine.
He also announces that the country’s mosques and churches will be closed and that hospital and prison visits will be suspended.
Razzaz also announces a two-week closure of all educational institutions from tomorrow, the start of the working week.
He says all public gatherings will be canceled and urges citizens to stay in their homes as much as possible.
Jordan has so far announced one case of the coronavirus, but Razzaz says the new measures were taken “in light of accelerating global developments, to protect the nation and its citizens.”
— AFP
Police to reportedly enforce expected closures, travel limits
The Israel Police will be in charge of enforcing a closure of public places as part of new restrictions expected later this evening against the coronavirus, according to Channel 12 news.
The network says police will also enforce any restrictions on travel and that officers could be placed at the entrances to supermarkets as Israelis flock to grocery stores to stock up on goods, despite authorities stressing there is no shortage of food supplies.
White House checking temperatures of anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence
WASHINGTON — The White House announces today that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, says Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.
— AP
Israel to announce 5-week partial shutdown of economy — report
Israel is set to announce this evening a five-week partial shutdown of the economy, Channel 12 says.
Supermarkets will remain open, but malls, coffee shops and restaurants will close. Non-essential workplaces will switch to working from home, according to the report.
The network says the measures will not amount to a lockdown of citizens, but are aimed at minimizing the number of people in the same place as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The purpose of the expected move is to “dilute” workplaces; if during these five weeks things the situation improves, some of these restrictions will be lifted.
Japan’s Abe pledges Tokyo Olympics to go ahead despite virus havoc
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is resisting pressure for changes to the Tokyo Olympics schedule even as sporting events worldwide fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abe pledges today that Japan will host the Games as planned in July and says he has no immediate intention to declare a state of emergency over the virus outbreak, which has now seen more than 140,000 people infected across the globe and over 5,400 killed.
His comments come two days after US President Donald Trump suggested the Japanese capital postpone the Games for a year as the spread of the virus wreaks havoc on the sporting calendar.
“We will respond by closely coordinating with officials concerned, including the IOC (International Olympic Committee). There is no change in this,” Abe tells a news conference.
“We want to hold the Olympics as planned without any trouble by overcoming the spread of infections,” he says.
Organizers, Japanese government officials and the IOC have insisted preparations are on track and there will be no postponement or cancellation.
— AFP
Bank of Israel: ATMs will continue to work as usual, there won’t be shortage of cash
The Bank of Israel says ATMs will continue to operate as usual, according to Hebrew media.
A source at the central bank tells Channel 13 news that even if banks close as part of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus, there won’t be a shortage of cash in ATMs.
Israel said set to order closing of malls, cafes, many businesses, restrict travel to work
Among the new measures Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will announce this evening to restrict travel to work and the closure of many businesses, Channel 12 news reports.
The network says the new restrictions will include limiting the number of people who travel to their work places; the closure of all educational institutions and facilities; and the closure of cafes, restaurants and malls.
UK set to follow Europe in banning large events as confirmed virus cases jump
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to follow other European countries in banning mass gatherings, media report today as the country registers a jump in its number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Johnson, who has faced criticism for his country’s light-touch approach to tackling the outbreak, is expected to introduce emergency legislation next week with the ban coming into force from next weekend, government sources tell British media.
Britain’s death toll from the disease nearly doubles today, as health officials announce 10 more people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.
Official figures released today showed the country has 1,140 confirmed cases — an increase of 342 from yesterday.
— AFP
Head of farmers union says no shortage of imported goods, can produce plenty locally
The head of the Israel Farmer’s Federation also stresses there is no reason to stress over food supplies and that supermarkets will remain open regardless of any new restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
“Israeli agriculture knows how to produce all the fresh produce: vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs and dairy products. There is also no shortage of rice, sugar and meat imported from abroad,” Avshalom Vilan says.
Netanyahu spokeswoman also tells Israelis no reason to worry about food supplies
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s spokeswoman is also seeking to reassure Israelis that there is “no reason or justification” to stockpile food supplies amid tightening restrictions in the country against the coronavirus.
“Food factories in Israel will continue to operate in an orderly fashion and imports of food to Israel will continue,” Shir Cohen is quoted saying by Hebrew media.
She adds that Israelis will not be prevented from going to food chains or pharmacies.
Amid shutdown plans, officials said to warn of irreparable economic damage
Government ministries are warning that a general shutdown of the economy could cause irreparable economic damage, Channel 12 reports.
The network says the Health Ministry is interested in shutting down the economy for five weeks as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus, with exceptions for certain services deemed essential.
“Shutting down the economy is possible — reviving it will be impossible,” the report quotes Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon as saying.
Health Ministry: Don’t ‘storm’ supermarkets, they’ll remain open in any scenario
The director-general of the Health Ministry is calling on Israelis not “to storm” supermarkets, as the country braces for expected new far-reaching measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Israeli citizens, supermarkets will remain open. Period. There is no reason to storm them,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says in a statement from the ministry.
He adds: “In any possible scenario the supermarkets will remain open. I ask the public to behave responsibly and to listen to the instructions of the authorities.״
Lines outside grocery stores open on Shabbat as Israelis stock up
Groceries and mini-markets that are open on Shabbat are reporting a major run on products, with long lines sometimes forming outside, Army Radio says, as Israelis stock up amid the coronavirus crisis.
In Ashdod, police deployed outside a grocery store, it reports.
Authorities have stressed that there is no prospect of food shortages in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis on Thursday there was “no reason to storm the supermarkets.”
Spain to announce lockdown as coronavirus infections spike — reports
MADRID — Spanish media are reporting that Spain’s government will announce today that it is placing tight restrictions on movement for the nation of 46 million people while declaring a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
News agency Europa Press and daily newspaper El Mundo report the drastic step shortly before Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is due to address the nation.
Health authorities in Spain say that coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, half of them in the capital, Madrid. That represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours.
— AP
Netanyahu to hold meeting at 6:30 p.m. on new restrictions to fight virus
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. to decide on new restrictions to combat the coronavirus, Army Radio reports.
Netanyahu will choice between ordering a general shutdown of the economy except for essential services or what the radio station calls a “Shabbat format,” which would bring around half of the economy to a halt.
The report says ministry directors-general were meeting at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem and that the government was preparing the country for an emergency situation in regards to medicine, fuel, electricity, public transportation and other essential services.
“We’re preparing logistically in the coming days to transition the country to an economy in a time of emergency,” a source involved in the deliberations is quoted saying.
Iran death toll from coronavirus passes 600; Syria shuts schools
TEHRAN — Iran says Saturday the coronavirus outbreak has killed another 97 people, pushing the death toll in the country to 611, as war-ravaged Syria announced a number of strict measures despite the government saying it has no confirmed cases.
Iran is suffering from the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with 12,729 cases and even senior officials testing positive. It is a close ally of the Syrian government in the civil war, with military advisers as well as Shiite pilgrims frequently traveling between the two countries.
A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry announces the latest cases on state TV. Health Minister Saeed Namaki says there will be “some new restrictions” on movement into and out of cities, without elaborating.
There are concerns that the number of infections in Iran is much higher than the confirmed cases reported by the government, with some Iranian lawmakers having questioned the official toll.
The outbreak has not spared Iran’s top officials, with its senior vice president, Cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials among those infected.
The Syrian government announces a series of precautionary measures, including closing schools and universities until April 2.
Even in the tenth year of its devastating civil war, Syria has continued to receive large numbers of pilgrims from Iran, Iraq and neighboring Lebanon. They particularly visit the shrine of Sayida Zaynab, the prophet Muhammad’s granddaughter, in a suburb of the capital Damascus.
— AP
