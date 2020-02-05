Israel to restrict Gaza fishing zone following rockets, balloon attacks

The Israeli military announces it will be restricting the Gaza fishing zone by a third in light of continued rocket fire and airborne explosive attacks.

“Following security consultations, it has been decided today (Wednesday), to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to ten nautical miles, starting from 4PM until further notice,” the Israeli military liaison to the Palestinians, known by the acronym COGAT, says in a statement.

“The decision was made following the continuity of rocket fire and the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel,” COGAT says.

The Defense Ministry body says Israel holds the Hamas terror group — the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip — responsible for the attacks.

— Judah Ari Gross