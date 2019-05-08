Israeli ambassador to Brazil honored by President Bolsonaro

Former defense minster Avigdor Liberman says Israel must prepare for Iranian attacks after Tehran announced it was walking back its commitment to the international accord curbing its nuclear program.

“The ultimatum posed by Iran poses an immediate and tangible danger to the security interests of Israel and the countries of the free world, and should not be seen only as a power struggle between Iran and the US,” the Yisrael Beytenu chairman says in a tweet.

“We must therefore be ready also for operations of the various Iranian-backed groups against us, as well as direct Iranian attacks on Israeli targets in the region,” he adds.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier today that the Islamic Republic would keep its excess enriched uranium and heavy water, and set a 60-day deadline for new terms for its nuclear deal.