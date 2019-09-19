Israeli army raids offices of Palestinian prisoners NGO

Israel’s army raided the offices of a prominent Palestinian NGO early Thursday, its director says, in an operation Amnesty International said aimed to “crush peaceful activism.”

Israeli soldiers forced their way into the offices of prisoner support group Addameer in the West Bank city of Ramallah at around 2:00 a.m., the organization’s director Sahar Francis says.

No staff were in the office at that time, she adds, but Israeli forces seized thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including five computers.

“They searched the whole office,” Francis says.

Addameer works to support Palestinian prisoners in both Israeli and Palestinian prisons.

Israeli right-wing activists accuse it of links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to request for comment on the raid.

