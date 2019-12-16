Israeli arrested in Romania on suspicion of stabbing local women — reports

US Senator Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump will announce an American troop drawdown this week, which could begin before the end of the year.

Speaking from the Afghan capital of Kabul, Graham said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current 12,000. He said Afghanistan’s National Security Forces are up to the task of defending their country.

Still, Graham has opposed a full US troop withdrawal.

He said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has to be “condition-based” and the Taliban have to be held to the promises they make during peace talks.

Peace negotiations between the US and Taliban resumed last week but have been “paused” following an attack Wednesday outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

The attack killed two Afghans and wounded 70. Five US soldiers were slightly injured.



— AP