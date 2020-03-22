Israeli doctor in Italy says some hospitals not fully treating COVID-19 patients over 60

An Israeli doctor in Italy says colleagues have told him that hospitals in the city of Parma are not providing extensive medical care to people over 60 years old with the coronavirus, due to a shortage of equipment.

“Over 60 there is less antibiotics and full anesthesia, under this age we help until the end and give oxygen,” Gal Peleg tells Channel 12 news.

He stresses this is not the case in all of Italy and that he personally was providing care to everyone, regardless of age.