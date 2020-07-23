Israeli envoy to Germany says 2-year suspended sentence for ex-SS camp guard insufficient

Israel’s ambassador to Germany decries the 2-year suspended sentence handed down today to a 93-year-old former SS concentration camp guard convicted of complicity in Nazi atrocities as insufficient.

“The punishment doesn’t reflect the severity of the accusations against the man,” Jeremy Issacharoff tweets. “The trial itself needs to demonstrate that there’s no forgiveness or statute of limitations for Nazi crimes against the Jewish people.”

He notes the trial against Bruno Dey, who was a guard at the Stutthof camp, comes as the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Halle after failing to storm a synagogue on Yom Kippur begins.

“Jew haters are still living among us and are deserving of the most severe punishments in accordance with [the] law,” Issacharoff says.