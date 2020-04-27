Israeli firm says drug helped six virus sufferers recover

Israel-based Redhill BioPharma says six coronavirus patients treated with its anti-inflammatory drug opaganib have shown marked improvement, and five have been able to be weaned off of oxygen.

Three of the patients have already been released from hospitals, it says.

The drug was approved earlier this month for compassionate use in Israel and Italy.

“Preliminary findings from all six patients analyzed have shown that all the patients demonstrated objective significant measurable clinical improvement within days following treatment initiation with opaganib,” the firm says in a statement. “Opaganib was well tolerated and showed clinical improvement both with and without hydroxychloroquine.”

It says it has asked the FDA for an okay to move ahead with a trial in the US and is kicking off clinical trials in Israel and Italy.

Redhill’s stock is up over 11 percent in after-hours trading.