Israeli intel firm releases photo of suspected Iranian tunnel

In an apparent threat, an Israeli intelligence firm releases photographs of what it says is an Iranian tunnel being dug along the Syria-Iraq border to assist in the movement of weapons throughout the Middle East.

According to the firm, the private satellite image analysis company ImageSat International, the tunnel is likely being used to store Iranian missiles en route to Tehran’s proxies throughout the region.

In some cases in the past, suspected areas of Iranian military entrenchment have been identified by ImageSat International shortly before they were targeted in airstrikes attributed to Israel.

The tunnel, whose entrance can be seen in satellite images, is located on a suspected Iranian military base in Syria’s Boukamal region, near the Iraqi border, which has been the site of several Israeli airstrikes in the past year, including some in the past few days, according to Syrian media.

The private intelligence firm says the tunnel appears to have been built in response to these airstrikes, as a means to protect high-quality munitions from Israeli attacks.

“Currently, the estimated tunnel’s width is 4-5 meters and its length is unknown. Due to the area’s rigid flat terrain, it is unlikely that the tunnel will be extended significantly,” according to ImageSat.

The Boukamal region in Syria is seen as critical to Tehran’s effort to establish a land corridor from Iran, through Iraq and Syria, and out to the Mediterranean Sea. Israel has vowed to prevent Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria.



— Judah Ari Gross