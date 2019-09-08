Israeli man detained near Gaza after announcing plan to cross into Strip

A group of Israelis say they were attacked by Arabs in Warsaw due to their nationality.

The Israelis, law students participating in an exchange program, say they were outside a club in the Polish capital when Arab speakers approached them and asked if they were Israelis. When they answered in the affirmative they were beaten and had to be hospitalized.

Barak Kashpizky, the brother of one of the victims, expresses anger at the Foreign Ministry in a Facebook post for failing to help the Israelis in the aftermath of the attack.