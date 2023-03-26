Israeli troops detain 4 Palestinians, seize arms in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detain four wanted Palestinians and seize firearms this morning during raids in the West Bank, the military says.
In the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, Border Police officers arrest three wanted men suspected of involvement in terror activities, and capture an M16 assault rifle.
Shooting was heard amid the operation in Nur Shams, but none of the officers are hurt, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Separately, soldiers arrest another wanted Palestinian and seize a handgun in Bayt Awa, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, the IDF says.
The four are taken to be questioned by the Shin Bet security agency.
