Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Israeli troops detain 4 Palestinians, seize arms in West Bank raids

By Emanuel Fabian 26 March 2023, 1:56 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A M16 rifle seized by Israeli forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, March 26, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)
A M16 rifle seized by Israeli forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, March 26, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)

Israeli forces detain four wanted Palestinians and seize firearms this morning during raids in the West Bank, the military says.

In the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, Border Police officers arrest three wanted men suspected of involvement in terror activities, and capture an M16 assault rifle.

Shooting was heard amid the operation in Nur Shams, but none of the officers are hurt, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Separately, soldiers arrest another wanted Palestinian and seize a handgun in Bayt Awa, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, the IDF says.

The four are taken to be questioned by the Shin Bet security agency.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.