Israeli woman, 25, charged with handing over information to Hezbollah

The Magen David Adom ambulance service confirms that one of its teams of medics was attacked with rocks earlier today in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, while it was testing someone for the coronavirus.

“A volunteer MDA emergency response medic who was standing near the building where the subject being tested lived, while wearing gear to prevent him from contracting [the virus], was suddenly struck by a number of rocks. Miraculously, he was only lightly injured in the shoulder, and the windshield of a Jerusalem municipality vehicle, which was being used by the MDA to carry out the coronavirus tests, was shattered,” MDA says.

“A complaint will be filed with the police,” the ambulance service says.

— Judah Ari Gross