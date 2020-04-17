Israel’s health chief can’t say if worst is over; fears fresh wave in winter

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov is asked on Channel 12 news whether Israel is now over the worst of the coronavirus, given that the number of those on ventilators is not rising, among other encouraging statistics.

“We’ll only know in retrospect,” he says.

He acknowledges “encouraging indications” that are enabling Israel to take certain “risks” in beginning a phased exit strategy.

But, he warns, it is feared “there will be another wave toward winter.” This, along with other usual winter illnesses will place further strain on the health service. And thus, he says, it was decided at yesterday’s cabinet meeting to use the next few months to “enlarge the healthcare system’s capacity” to deal simultaneously with COVID-19 and other challenges.

He also says Israel will “have to continue to protect the older generation” for a long time to come. “We don’t believe in the herd immunity notion; it doesn’t work,” he says.

“We’ll need to find a way to enable safe family visits; that will take time.”