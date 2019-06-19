Japan tanker was hit by mine with ‘resemblance’ to Iranian ones, US army says

The head of the police’s investigations unit was “shocked” by the number of gaps in the indictment brought forward by a local law enforcement branch that investigated the alleged rape of a 7-year-old Israeli girl by a Palestinian custodian, Ynet reports.

Gadi Siso took over the probe yesterday and reopened the investigation, citing the need to review the details of the case and look into other possible leads.

According to Ynet, none of the police top brass were made aware of the investigation into the indictment was filed against Mahmoud Qadusa on Sunday.

Following reports about the growing number of holes in the case over the past several days, the remand hearing for Qadusa has been moved up to this afternoon at 3 p.m. where his attorney is expected to demand that the 46-year-old be released immediately.