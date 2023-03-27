Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Jewish Agency head calls for halt to judicial overhaul: ‘Unprecedented national emergency’

By Canaan Lidor 27 March 2023, 10:51 am Edit
Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog during a board of governors conference at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog during a board of governors conference at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog joins the chorus of prominent personalities calling to halt legislation advancing the government’s judicial overhaul.

The plea is the most explicit so far by Almog, who last week joined leaders of the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod in signing a letter that expressed reservations about the overhaul but stopped short of calling for its shelving.

“Israel is in an unprecedented state of national emergency. An intensifying social rift, and a growing security threat from around us. Our people’s unity is more important than any legislation. Such legislation should come to an immediate halt,” Almog writes.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.