Jewish Agency head calls for halt to judicial overhaul: ‘Unprecedented national emergency’

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog joins the chorus of prominent personalities calling to halt legislation advancing the government’s judicial overhaul.

The plea is the most explicit so far by Almog, who last week joined leaders of the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod in signing a letter that expressed reservations about the overhaul but stopped short of calling for its shelving.

“Israel is in an unprecedented state of national emergency. An intensifying social rift, and a growing security threat from around us. Our people’s unity is more important than any legislation. Such legislation should come to an immediate halt,” Almog writes.