Jewish Agency offers no-interest loans to Jewish communities in crisis

The Jewish Agency, in conjunction with Keren Hayesod and Jewish Federations of North America, announces a loan fund for Jewish communities around the world hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This comes in response to urgent calls from communities and organizations in countries such as Italy, Spain, South Africa, South American communities, and others to provide immediate cash flow. This fund will provide no-interest loans to organizations providing services essential to the continuing existence of Jewish communities which are now at-risk to survive the COVID-19 crisis,” it says in a statement.

Says chairman Isaac Herzog: “We are dealing with an unprecedented crisis that is impacting every aspect of life, including the Jewish world. The Jewish Agency, together with our partners at Keren Hayesod and JFNA, will work to ensure the continued existence of Jewish communities and their vital activities. The Jewish people are responsible for one another, now more than ever.”