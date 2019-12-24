Jewish Home central committee to vote on electoral pact with Otzma Yehudit

Jewish Home says an agreement to run on a joint slate with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party in the March 2 Knesset elections will be brought before its top internal decision-making body.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz, the head of Jewish Home, met today with deputy mayors belonging to the party.

“It was agreed that the agreement with Otzma will be brought for the central committee’s approval, as well as that there is a need for female representation in the first five [slots] on the united list,” a spokesperson for Peretz says in a statement.

The agreement with Jewish Home has been opposed by some party members, but is expected to win the approval of the central committee.

Jewish Home’s decision last week to team up with Otzma Yehudit, whose leaders include disciples of the late extremist rabbi, Meir Kahane, for the elections was met with widespread condemnations from center-left politicians.