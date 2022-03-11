JFNA raises $24.5 million for Ukrainian Jews and others impacted by Russian invasion

The Jewish Federations of North America announces that it has raised $24.5 million in just two weeks, which will go toward supporting Ukraine’s Jewish community as well as others impacted by the Russian invasion.
The aid will go toward “providing housing, clothing, medication, cash assistance, mental health services, security, and transportation for refugees fleeing the war and those seeking to make Aliyah,” the JFNA says.
The funds will also be used to expedite the immigration process for Ukrainian Jews to Israel, securing the evacuations of those fleeing, and safeguarding the Jewish communities wherever they end up.
The JFNA says 5,000 Jewish refugees have been evacuated from Ukraine, with over 650 of them making Aliyah to Israel through the Law of Return.
The federation says 7,000 refugees have received support in Ukraine as a result of the services it has provided.
Do you value The Times of Israel?
Yes, I'll give
Yes, I'll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
If so, we have a request.
Every day, our journalists aim to keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel - and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
comments