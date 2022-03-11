JFNA raises $24.5 million for Ukrainian Jews and others impacted by Russian invasion

The Jewish Federations of North America announces that it has raised $24.5 million in just two weeks, which will go toward supporting Ukraine’s Jewish community as well as others impacted by the Russian invasion.

The aid will go toward “providing housing, clothing, medication, cash assistance, mental health services, security, and transportation for refugees fleeing the war and those seeking to make Aliyah,” the JFNA says.

The funds will also be used to expedite the immigration process for Ukrainian Jews to Israel, securing the evacuations of those fleeing, and safeguarding the Jewish communities wherever they end up.

The JFNA says 5,000 Jewish refugees have been evacuated from Ukraine, with over 650 of them making Aliyah to Israel through the Law of Return.

The federation says 7,000 refugees have received support in Ukraine as a result of the services it has provided.