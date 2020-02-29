Joint List MK: We’re willing to do a great deal to topple Netanyahu

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi says his majority-Arab party is “ready to do a great deal” to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With the election less than two days away, Tibi says the Joint List is inching closer to its goal of 15 or 16 seats in the Knesset. In the last race, they won 13 seats.

Much of the ability for the Netanyahu-led right-wing, religious bloc to win a 61-seat majority on Monday will depend on turnout in the Arab Israeli sector. In the September election, the minority came out in higher numbers than expected amid a Likud campaign to place cameras in their polling stations due to alleged voter fraud.

Netanyahu has dropped the targeted campaign against the demographic this time around, instead reaching out to Arab Israelis and encouraging them to vote for Likud.