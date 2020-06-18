Jordan said to tell Abbas: You must speak to Trump directly to stop annexation

During his visit to Ramallah today, the Jordanian foreign minister told Palestinian Authority chief Abbas that he must speak to Trump directly in a bid to stop annexation, Channel 13 reports.

The network says Jordan has made such appeals to Abbas before, but he has refused, fearing Trump would leak the conversation and humiliate him. It was not known how he responded today.

The PA cut ties with Washington in December 2017 over the White House recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocation of its embassy there.

Channel 13 says among the moves Jordan is planning should annexation move forward are the following: Recalling its ambassador from Israel; downgrading diplomatic relations; reevaluating the peace agreement; and taking legal action against Israel in international forums.