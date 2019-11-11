The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Jordan says Israel refused offer to buy leased enclaves
Jordan’s foreign minister says that his country canceled annexes to its peace treaty with Israel, taking control of two enclaves, after Israel refused to buy the land.
“There is no such thing as leased land,” Ayman Safadi says during a press conference. “Israel asked to renew the lease, but we refused.”
Safadai also reiterates his country’s commitment to its 1994 peace deal with Israel.
Video seems to show Palestinian shot dead was not clashing with IDF
Video from the scene of the clash where a Palestinian was apparently shot dead by an Israeli soldier earlier this day appears to show that he was unarmed and was not involved in the violence.
According to Ynet reporter Elior Levy, the man, Omar al-Badawi, was emerging from his apartment after it caught fire.
“Someone yells to him and urges him to bring water to put out the fire,” Levy says. “He emerges, is shot and injured and [later in the hospital] dies.”
Abbas boasts he has ‘slapped’ US in the face
The Palestinian president says he has “slapped” the US administration in the face by rejecting President Donald Trump’s promised peace plan.
In a speech, Mahmoud Abbas derisively refers to the US peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century,” as the “Slap of the Century.”
“They tried to give us the slap of the century, but we slapped them in the face,” he says during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s death.
Trump has not yet released the plan or said when it will be released. But Abbas has preemptively rejected it, accusing the White House of being unfairly biased toward Israel.
Netanyahu’s lawyers say verdict in former mayor’s case helps PM
Netanyahu’s lawyers claim that the verdict in the case of the former mayor of Ashkelon weakens the state’s position in the most severe of the cases against the prime minister.
The former mayor, Itamar Shimoni, was cleared of taking bribes in the case of a local news site critical of the mayor that was bought by a local contractor and then promptly closed.
Netanyahu’s lawyers argue that Shimoni’s verdict is relevant to Case 4000, in which the prime minister is suspected of advancing regulatory decisions that greatly enriched the owner of the Bezeq telecom giant in exchange for positive coverage on a news site that was part of the same group.
Netanyahu is suspected of taking bribes in that case, along with breach of trust and fraud.
Jordan’s king visits former Israeli enclave
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives at the northern Naharayim region, which until yesterday was an Israeli border enclave in his country.
Jordan assumed control of the territory, as well as the Tzofar enclave in the south, yesterday, terminating annexes in the landmark 1994 Jordan-Israel peace agreement.
Netanyahu confidants blast Liberman
In a swift response to Liberman’s comments, Hebrew media quote a statement attributed to “Netayahu confidants” poking fun at the Yisrael Beytenu leader’s foreign birth and alluding to past corruption suspicions against him.
“Someone who suggests a coin toss forgets that he is not in a casino in Moldova or Vienna.”
Liberman was born in Moldova in 1958.
The mention of Vienna was presumably a reference to Austrian billionaire Martin Schlaff, from whom Liberman was at one time suspected of taking bribes.
Egypt says it’s unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion
Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities says local archeologists have unearthed the mummy of an unusually large animal, most likely a lion or lioness.
The ministry says the mummy was excavated in Saqqara, a town south of Cairo that was a vast necropolis in antiquity and is home to the famed Step Pyramid.
Archeologists frequently find mummified cats but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found, revealing the sacred status of the animal during ancient times.
The ministry says it will expand on the discovery at a press conference after running radar scans.
Liberman: If they have to, Gantz and Netanyahu can ‘flip a coin’
Liberman, addressing a faction meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu party, suggests that Netanyahu and Gantz should flip a coin if they cannot come to an agreement on the terms of a national unity government.
“What’s standing between a unity government and a third round [of elections] is a decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu to separate from his ultra-Orthodox-messianic bloc and a decision by Benny Gantz to accept the president’s proposal,” he says.
Liberman also notes that Yisrael Beytenu was merely acting as chaperone and would vote for a unity government even if it does not include his party.
Gantz says he’s willing to compromise for sake of unity government
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says his party is willing to compromise on its demands if that will avert a third election in under a year.
At a faction meeting in the Knesset, he says he will sit down with Avigdor Liberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, tomorrow, to discuss the terms for a national unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
“As you know, MK Avigdor Liberman approached me and asked to meet to discuss the outline he proposed to establish a unity government,” Gantz says.
“First of all, I congratulate him on the very initiative aimed at preventing unnecessary, costly elections for the third time in a year. We have agreed to meet tomorrow and discuss his proposal, with the aim of moving toward a unity government, as the public wants.
“We will hear Liberman, we will consider certain compromises as long as they correlate with our worldview and serve the State of Israel,” Gantz adds.
“We want to work for a broad government to express the will of the majority. A government that will also respect and serve the minorities — everyone.”
Gantz also addresses Netanyahu, saying, “For almost a month now, you have been refusing to discuss the essential issues that are plaguing Israeli citizens.
“Send your negotiating teams and let’s finally establish direct, genuine and honest negotiations between Likud and Blue and White. This is the order of the day.”
“Let’s talk about what interests Israeli citizens — and not just what interests you,” he continues. “This is the time, this is the expectation of Israeli citizens of both of us. And they won’t forgive us if we don’t.”
Palestinian allegedly shot dead by IDF identified as 22-year-old man
Palestinian medical sources identify the man allegedly shot dead by Israeli forces as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi.
They say he was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead.
Former Ashkelon mayor convicted of taking bribes
Itamar Shimoni, the former mayor of Ashkelon, is convicted of bribery, breach of trust and money laundering, but is found not guilty of swaying media coverage in his favor.
Shimoni was initially charged also with sex crimes, but those charges were later dropped.
The conviction comes a week after police arrested more than a dozen employees of local municipalities, including the mayor of the northern city of Kiryat Ata, Yaakov Peretz, and Tel Mond Council Head Shmuel Siso, for their suspected roles in a wide-ranging kickback scheme.
Peretz says Labor would join minority coalition under Gantz
Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz says his party is willing to join a minority government headed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to prevent third elections.
“The time is coming where the country needs to decide where we are all headed. We are going with Benny Gantz whether it is a broad government or a minority government,” Peretz tells his Labor faction meeting in the Knesset.
“We vehemently oppose the formation of a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and so we support any other government headed by Benny Gantz,” he adds.
Peretz says that the Labor and Blue and White negotiating teams have made “significant progress” on a number of issues including raising the minimum wage and forming a committee to deal with housing prices.
“The negotiators are moving forward,” Peretz says.
Russia decries Israeli court decision to uphold hacker’s extradition
Russia expresses its displeasure at the decision by the Israeli High Court to uphold the extradition of a Russian hacker.
“We regret the decision of Israeli’s High Court of Justice to turn down Mr. Burkov’s appeal on his extradition to US,” the Russian embassy in Israel says in a brief statement posted to Twitter.
“This decision constitutes a breach of his rights as well as Israel’s international obligations,” it added. “This step does not contribute to the development of Russian-Israeli relations.”
The High Court last Thursday rejected a petition from Aleksey Burkov against his extradition, green-lighting his deportation to the United States against Moscow’s wishes.
Burkov, who was arrested in 2015 at the request of Interpol, is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges over a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
His fate is suspected of being linked to Russia’s sentencing last month of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, 26, to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for drug offenses.
Israeli officials have decried the sentence as disproportionate and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for her release.
Palestinian reported killed in clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank
A Palestinian man is killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of al-Arroub, north of Hebron in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.
There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
