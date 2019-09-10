Jordan summons Israeli envoy over arrest of two nationals

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summons Israeli Ambassador to Amman Amir Weissbrod over arrests Israel made of two Jordanian citizens, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sufyan Qudah says.

In the meeting, the ministry calls for the immediate release of the Jordanians citizens and demands that it be informed of all the details of the arrests and accusations against them, Qudah adds.

Israel detained Abdelrahman Maree and Heba Abdelbaqi after they crossed the Allenby border crossing, Quda says, without stating when they were nabbed.

A Jordanian diplomat in Israel visited Maree and Abdelbaqi on Tuesday “to provide support” to them, according to the spokesman.

— Adam Rasgon