Jordan’s King Abdullah II: ‘No security or stability’ in region without Palestinian state

Jordan’s King Abdullah II says there will be no security in the Middle East region until the Palestinians’ right to a homeland is fulfilled.

“We reiterate, time and again, that there can be no security or stability in our region without upholding the Palestinian people’s right to their homeland,” he says at the opening of Jordan’s parliament.

“Despite international calls for an end to Israel’s violations, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, as do the relentless attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whilst Israel’s expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region’s future and hopes,” the king says.