Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Jordan’s King Abdullah II: ‘No security or stability’ in region without Palestinian state

By AFP Today, 3:04 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspects a guard of honor during a state welcoming ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 12, 2026. (Hasnoor Hussain/Pool Photos via AP)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspects a guard of honor during a state welcoming ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 12, 2026. (Hasnoor Hussain/Pool Photos via AP)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II says there will be no security in the Middle East region until the Palestinians’ right to a homeland is fulfilled.

“We reiterate, time and again, that there can be no security or stability in our region without upholding the Palestinian people’s right to their homeland,” he says at the opening of Jordan’s parliament.

“Despite international calls for an end to Israel’s violations, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, as do the relentless attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whilst Israel’s expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region’s future and hopes,” the king says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.