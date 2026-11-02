Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Jordan’s King Abdullah II: ‘No security or stability’ in region without Palestinian state
Jordan’s King Abdullah II says there will be no security in the Middle East region until the Palestinians’ right to a homeland is fulfilled.
“We reiterate, time and again, that there can be no security or stability in our region without upholding the Palestinian people’s right to their homeland,” he says at the opening of Jordan’s parliament.
“Despite international calls for an end to Israel’s violations, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, as do the relentless attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whilst Israel’s expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region’s future and hopes,” the king says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- ‘I should have killed you while I had the chance’: Student attacks conservative Jewish commentator at University of Michigan
- Democrats say they’ll recommend Eisenkot as next prime minister, joining opposition partners
- Suspect charged with murder for allegedly luring man who was shot and killed in front of wife, 4-year-old
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