Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Katz says Israel prepared for further strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation

By AFP Today, 1:44 pm
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A photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun on September 11, 2026 shows the aftermath of an Israeli demolition on the Ali al-Taher ridge that triggered an earthquake. (AFP)
A photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun on September 11, 2026 shows the aftermath of an Israeli demolition on the Ali al-Taher ridge that triggered an earthquake. (AFP)

Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel is prepared to strike Hezbollah further at new locations after a massive demolition of tunnels last night, built by the Iranian-backed group at the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon.

“We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations,” Katz says in a statement.

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