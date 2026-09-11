Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Katz says Israel prepared for further strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel is prepared to strike Hezbollah further at new locations after a massive demolition of tunnels last night, built by the Iranian-backed group at the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon.
“We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations,” Katz says in a statement.
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