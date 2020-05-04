Knesset legal rep agrees with court opinion against ruling on future legislation sanctioned by unity deal

Asked whether the new coalition still plans to advance an expanded version of the Norwegian Law, which has not been submitted for a Knesset vote along with other unity deal related legislation, Blue and White attorney Shimon Bar-On tells the court that this still is its intention.

The Norwegian Law allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

Blue and White wants to pass an expanded version of the law that would allow it to skip lower down the list to replace an MK who has been appointed minister, because since the election the Telem and Yesh Atid factions have split off and do not intend to join the government.

The judges are pressing Bar-On on how such legislation would be legal as it violates the will of the voters who cast their ballots for the list in the order it was seen on the day of elections.