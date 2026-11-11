Knesset to approve powerful Arrangements Committee, giving control of parliamentary agenda to anti-Netanyahu bloc

The Knesset is set to convene today to approve the composition of the powerful Arrangements Committee, which will oversee much of the parliament’s business until a new government is formed.

Yashar MK Roy Folkman is set to chair the committee, as his party leader, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming the next government. The chairmanship would pass to another faction if Eisenkot fails to form a government and the mandate is subsequently assigned to another lawmaker.

The committee’s membership is allocated proportionally according to the size of each faction, which means the bloc opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which won 67 seats in last month’s elections, has a majority.

Crucially, the committee has the authority to establish temporary and special parliamentary committees, as well as the Finance and Foreign Affairs and Defense committees, potentially allowing the Eisenkot-led bloc to advance key legislative priorities even before the formation of a government.