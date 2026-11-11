Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Earthquake in Eilat, surrounding area measured 4.5 on Richter scale; no reports of injuries

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:46 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

According to a preliminary assessment by the Geological Survey of Israel, the earthquake felt in the Eilat area a short while ago measured 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The source of the tremor is assessed to be in the Taba area in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, at a depth of 8 kilometers.

There are no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.

The Home Front Command had instructed people in Eilat and surrounding towns in the Arava region to distance themselves from structures.

Ramon Airport near Eilat has been evacuated.

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