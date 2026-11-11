Earthquake sirens sound in Eilat area, residents told to move away from buildings
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An earthquake warning is issued by the Home Front Command in the Eilat area in southern Israel a short while ago.
Sirens sound in the southernmost city and other towns in the Arava region.
The Home Front Command instructs those in areas where sirens sounded to head to open areas away from structures.
Normally, the Home Front Command only issues earthquake warnings for tremors measuring above 4 on the Richter scale.
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