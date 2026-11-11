Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Earthquake sirens sound in Eilat area, residents told to move away from buildings

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:32 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An earthquake warning is issued by the Home Front Command in the Eilat area in southern Israel a short while ago.

Sirens sound in the southernmost city and other towns in the Arava region.

The Home Front Command instructs those in areas where sirens sounded to head to open areas away from structures.

Normally, the Home Front Command only issues earthquake warnings for tremors measuring above 4 on the Richter scale.

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