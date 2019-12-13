The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Lapid congratulates Johnson on election win
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid congratulates Boris Johnson on his election victory.
“I congratulate my friend Boris Johnson on his election victory. His victory is a defeat for antisemitism. I’m sure that under his leadership we can strengthen and deepen the relations between Israel and Great Britain. Congratulations Boris and good luck.”
Lapid on Monday called UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a racist and anti-Semite.
“The experts on anti-Semitism are Jews. We can tell an anti-Semite when we see one,” said Lapid, who is the centrist Blue and White list’s designated candidate for foreign minister.
I congratulate my friend @BorisJohnson on his election victory.
His victory is a defeat for antisemitism. I’m sure that under his leadership we can strengthen and deepen the relations between Israel and Great Britain. Congratulations Boris and good luck! pic.twitter.com/IYRJONUas9
— יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 13, 2019
Labour defector Luciana Berger fails to win UK Parliament seat
Luciana Berger fails to win a UK Parliament seat in the heavily Jewish Finchley and Golden Green district, continuing a trend in which virtually all lawmakers who defected from the Labour Party failed to win a seat in the British elections, according to UK media.
Berger, who left the Labour Party over anti-Semitism, loses to the sitting Conservative MP Mike Freer.
Freer wins with 24,162 votes with Berger taking 17,600, a rise of 25.3% for the Liberal Democrats.
In his victory speech, Freer pays tribute to his opponent and “the very difficult decision” she took to leave the Labour party and her safe seat.
comments