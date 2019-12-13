Labour defector Luciana Berger fails to win UK Parliament seat

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid congratulates Boris Johnson on his election victory.

“I congratulate my friend Boris Johnson on his election victory. His victory is a defeat for antisemitism. I’m sure that under his leadership we can strengthen and deepen the relations between Israel and Great Britain. Congratulations Boris and good luck.”

Lapid on Monday called UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a racist and anti-Semite.

“The experts on anti-Semitism are Jews. We can tell an anti-Semite when we see one,” said Lapid, who is the centrist Blue and White list’s designated candidate for foreign minister.