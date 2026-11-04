Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Lebanese health ministry confirms 1 dead in Israeli drone strike; IDF yet to comment

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:13 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Lebanon’s health ministry confirms that one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the town of Qabrikha in the country’s south this afternoon.

The slain man is identified in reports as Muhammad Nasser Yousef, a paramedic with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement’s Risala Scouts.

The IDF has not yet commented on the strike, the first in Lebanon in weeks.

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