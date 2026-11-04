Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Lebanese health ministry confirms 1 dead in Israeli drone strike; IDF yet to comment
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms that one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the town of Qabrikha in the country’s south this afternoon.
The slain man is identified in reports as Muhammad Nasser Yousef, a paramedic with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement’s Risala Scouts.
The IDF has not yet commented on the strike, the first in Lebanon in weeks.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here