$6.3 million raised for Israel’s first investment fund for children’s health

Clalit Health Services and Schneider Children’s Medical Center say they have launched Schneider Children’s Venture Capital (SCVC), Israel’s first VC investment fund dedicated exclusively to pediatric healthcare innovation.

SCVC, the third fund of its kind in the world, has already raised NIS 20 million ($6.3 million) and has a targeted goal of $50 million (some NIS 150 million). Its goal is to combine clinical expertise, extensive medical data, and advanced AI capabilities to accelerate the next breakthroughs in children’s health.

“The establishment of SCVC allows us to transform clinical knowledge, experience, and innovation to influence the person that children will become in the future,” Efrat Baron Harlev, Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center director, says in a statement. “From our perspective, investing in children’s health means investing in health throughout life.”