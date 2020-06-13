The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Palestinian thanks soldier for helping him flee violent Jewish group in Hebron
A Palestinian man who was attacked last night by a group of young Jewish men in the West Bank city of Hebron thanks the soldier who helped him flee, after video of the incident was published.
“I thank the soldier who helped me and kept them away from me. The army needs to make sure they don’t attack someone else. These settlers need to be stopped,” Ibrahim Bader tells the Kan public broadcaster.
Bader, a 31-year-old security guard and father of three, says he was on his was to work when he was attacked.
A statement from the army earlier today said the incident occurred during violent confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians in the flashpoint city.
Lebanon protesters urge government to resign amid deepening economic crisis
BEIRUT — Lebanese protesters take to the streets in Beirut and other cities in mostly peaceful protests against the government, calling for its resignation as the small country sinks deeper into economic distress.
The protests come after two days of rallies spurred by a dramatic collapse of the local currency against the dollar. Those rallies degenerated into violence, including attacks on private banks and shops.
The local currency, pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years, has been on a downward trajectory for weeks, losing over 60% of its value. But the dramatic collapse this week deepened public despair over the already-troubled economy. Lebanon is heavily dependent on imports, and the dollar and local currency have been used interchangeably for years.
The unrivaled economic and financial crises are proving a major challenge to the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who took office earlier this year after his predecessor resigned amid nationwide protests. Diab was faced with handling the coronavirus pandemic soon after taking office. Lebanon’s financial problems predate the coronavirus pandemic, which put the country in lockdown for months, further compounding the crisis.
For the protesters, many of them members of organized political parties, Diab’s government has failed to handle the crisis.
Protesters in Beirut carry a banner that reads “There is an alternative.”
In the southern city of Sidon, some direct their wrath at the central bank governor. One protester raises a banner called him the “protector of all thieves in Lebanon.”
In the northern city of Tripoli, army troops forcefully disperse dozens of protesters who had blocked the road preventing trucks from moving forward, according to videos posted online. The protesters allege the trucks were smuggling goods to Syria — a common complaint in Lebanon as the neighboring country grapples with its own economic hardships.
Rights activist jailed by Iran seeks medical treatment
TEHRAN, Iran — Jailed Iranian human rights activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi, who suffers from a lung condition, has requested temporary release from prison for medical treatment, her lawyer tells AFP.
Mahmoud Behzadi-Rad says he’s also preparing a new parole application for Mohammadi, a previous request having been denied in late 2019.
But the activist faced new legal proceedings and was “under investigation” as part of a dossier with unspecified contents, for which no “indictment has… yet been issued,” he says.
Since March, more than 100,000 detainees in Iran have been granted temporary release or sentence remissions to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Islamic Republic’s prisons.
Mohammadi, 48, is a campaigner against the death penalty and was the spokeswoman for the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran — founded by lawyer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi — when she was arrested in May 2015.
The mother-of-two is serving a 10-year prison sentence for “forming and managing an illegal group”, among other charges.
According to the international press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), she was “forcibly” transferred in late December from Evin prison in Tehran, where she had been held since 2015, to Zanjan in northwest Iran.
Authorities probing whether fires in south sparked by Gaza balloons
A pair of fires break out near Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel, with Hebrew media reporting the blazes were apparently sparked by incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.
The Eskhol Regional Council says the small fires are under control and that their source is being probed.
Unidentified security sources are quoted saying by the Kan public broadcaster that the fires were caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza.
Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Strip have frequently flown balloons carrying incendiary devices and explosives into Israel in the past couple of years, though there have been few reports of launches amid the coronavirus pandemic.
