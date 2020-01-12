Left-wing Labor, Meretz close to inking deal to run as united list in March race

Labor and Meretz, the two main parties on the political left, are close to closing a deal to run as a joint slate, according to officials in both parties.

The news comes as polls show both hovering at between four and six Knesset seats, in danger of falling below the 3.25% threshold of total votes required to enter the Knesset.

Labor chief Amir Peretz announced his plans to unite with Meretz a short time ago at a Labor party gathering.

Peretz is set to meet later tonight with Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz.

The parties will also seek to join smaller factions to the new shared list, including Gesher, which ran together with Labor in the last election, and former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan, who was on the Democratic Camp list led by Meretz in the September race.