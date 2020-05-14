Levy-Abekasis’s new ministry will take some of Public Security Ministry’s tasks

Ynet reports that Orly Levy-Abekasis’s newly created ministry will cost taxpayers at least NIS 20 million ($5.6m) and will apparently cannibalize the Public Security Ministry by removing some of its authorities.

These will include the Child Online Protection Bureau, which is largely made up of police officials, as well as the Authority for Prevention of Violence, Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Officials in the Public Security Ministry and the police tell the website it is not clear how the child protection authority can be under a separate ministry from the police.

“Will Orly Levy-Abekasis be giving orders to police officers? …Whoever decided this apparently doesn’t understand the unit’s job,” one says.