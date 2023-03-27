Liberman calls for Likud to oust Netanyahu and Levin, and find new PM within party

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman says that he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces his resignation alongside his expected call to stop the overhaul legislation, but says the premier’s Likud party should find a new leader if he doesn’t.

“It turns out it works. No dictator is able to stand up to a broad and just public protest that encompasses all parts of the population,” Liberman tweets.

“I hope that as well as the halt to the legislation, we will hear about the resignation of the prime minister and justice minister,” Liberman says, referring to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the architect of the judicial overhaul.

“If not, I call on my friends in Likud, for the benefit of the State of Israel, to oust Netanyahu and form a new coalition consisting of the Zionist parties, with the prime minister coming from the ranks of Likud,” Liberman says.