Liberman claims Blue and White offered 4 ministerial portfolios to Shas

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman claims Blue and White last month offered Aryeh Deri’s Shas four ministerial posts in exchange for joining a Benny Gantz-led coalition.

In a statement, Liberman doubles down on his call for a Likud-Blue and White-Yisrael Beytenu government, without the ultra-Orthodox parties.

He says Netanyahu “sold out the secular public and immigrants from the former Soviet Union in favor of his strategic alliance with the Haredim.”

Blue and White’s Gantz, he continues, is no better, having courted the ultra-Orthodox aggressively to join his government.

Gantz “promised Shas last month four cabinet portfolios, two deputy minister posts,” control over matters of religion and state, and the position of “acting prime minister,” Liberman claims.