Liberman continues to rule out minority government reliant on Arab parties: ‘Will survive less than a year’

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman continues to rule out a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or a minority government reliant on support from Arab-led parties, which he says will “survive less than a year.”

He reaffirms that he won’t support a government reliant on Arab parties but is less direct regarding external support from ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism, which has said it may support the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Liberman says in response that “first we will take control of the Knesset,” a reference to the plan to replace the Knesset speaker.

He adds in answer to a question that his goal is not to be prime minister but to establish a government as quickly as possible and avoid repeat elections, calling the latter “the worst possible option.”

He says he will also reject direct elections for prime minister, an idea that has been floated by other members of his bloc.