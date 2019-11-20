Liberman says Netanyahu ‘enslaving Likud to the ultra-Orthodox’

“The only thing that came between us and a unity government is personal agendas,” Liberman adds.

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says he won’t join forces with either Blue and White or Likud, signaling that Israel is headed to an unprecedented third election in a single year.

“I left no stone unturned my attempt to reach a unity government like we promised,” he says. “If we are dragged into elections, it will be because of a lack of leadership.”

“One refused to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s compromise, the other refused to give up his right-wing, messianic bloc,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.

“We should call it like it is — the Joint List is really a ‘fifth column,'” he says. “Unfortunately the Haredi parties are also becoming more and more anti-Zionist.”

At a party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman slams what he says is an “anti-Zionist coalition” between Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties.

