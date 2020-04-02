The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Los Angeles Jewish school donates 2,000 face masks to local hospital, police
A Jewish day school in Los Angeles donates 2,000 N95 face masks to a local medical center and local police.
The de Toledo High School in the West Hills neighborhood says in a statement that while doing a thorough cleaning of the campus, it found boxes of the masks purchased for the school community during the wildfires last fall.
The school gave 700 of the masks to the West Hills Los Angeles Police Department and 1,300 to the Woodland Hills Medical Center, the school says.
“If we can make even a small impact on organizations that make a difference in this world … then it’s a win-win,” says Mark Shpall, the head of school.
Shpall tells People magazine that the school also plans to donate 10 cases of toilet paper, nine cases of paper towels, five cases of hand sanitizer and eight cases of Clorox wipes to Beit T’Shuvah, a local Jewish addiction center that has requested help obtaining additional supplies.
— JTA
US National Gallery to return Nazi-looted Picasso to German Jew’s heirs
The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, will return a drawing by Pablo Picasso to the heirs of a German-Jewish banker who sold the work at a loss because he feared the Nazis would confiscate his estate.
Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, a descendant of composer Felix Mendelssohn, sold the pastel work, titled “Head of a Woman,” in 1934, along with at least 15 other significant artworks. He died in 1935.
“Head of a Woman” was sold to art dealer Justin Thannhauser in 1934. The National Gallery of Art acquired the work through a donation in 2001, according to The New York Times.
The museum says it decided to settle with Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s heirs “to avoid the heavy toll of litigation,” not because it agreed that the heirs’ claims were valid, according to the report.
— JTA
78-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Ashkelon, bringing death toll to 29
A 78-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, bringing the country’s death toll to 29, the hospital says.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought into the medical center last week, the hospital says.
The medical center notes the man suffered from preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.
“His condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator. Last night, his situation got much worse, and despite treatment with all possible measures, the patient passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.
2 men with coronavirus die, bringing toll to 28
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel rises to 28 as two patients die.
A 77-year-old man with complex underlying health problems has died at the HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, according to the hospital.
Another man, aged 95, dies of the disease at Sheba Medical Center in the Tel Aviv area.
