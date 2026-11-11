Maldives moves to make ban on Israeli passport holders permanent

The Maldives is banning the entry of Israelis from the luxury tourist archipelago on a permanent basis, according to a statement from the office of President Mohamed Muizzu.

Previous legislation banned Israelis for as long as the war went on in Gaza.

“The current bill provides for an unconditional ban on entry for anyone holding an Israeli passport, irrespective of changing circumstances,” the announcement says.

It appears that the ban will also prevent Israelis from using a second passport to enter the country.

The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of 1,192 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded white sandy beaches and shallow turquoise lagoons.

In December 2023, Israel issued a travel warning to citizens against visiting the Maldives, citing increased anti-Israel sentiment during the war.

Agencies contributed to this report.