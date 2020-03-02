Member of council that advises Iran’s Khamenei dies of virus, 66 dead in country

Labour-Gesher-Meretz petitions the Central Elections Committee to issue a temporary injunction against the Shas party for distributing charms and boxes of candles to voters at polling stations with the promise that they will protect the recipients from the coronavirus.

It asks that a significant fine be slapped on the party, given that it made similar (though virus-free) gestures during the last two elections and was given injunctions on both.

During April’s election, the ultra-Orthodox party also handed out boxes of candles adorned with a picture of the late Shas leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, as well as flyers promising that those who brought an additional voter to the polling booths would be honored with a letter in a Torah scroll to be deposited at the Western Wall.

— Sue Surkes