Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume soccer matches in mid-May

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders give the Bundesliga the green light to restart soccer matches behind closed doors from mid-May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The political blessing makes the German top-flight the first of Europe’s five major leagues to return to the field.

“Matches will be allowed under the approved rules,” Merkel says at a press conference in Berlin, referring to a plan by the German Football League (DFL) for the Bundesliga to resume in empty stadiums and with players regularly tested.

Permission was granted on condition that strict guidelines are followed — with a hygiene officer appointed to each team — to prevent contagion.

