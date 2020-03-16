Minister responds about being asked to stay away from the Knesset swearing-in

Likud Minister Tzachi Hanegbi issues a response after it emerges he attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset, despite being told to stay away over concerns he was in contact with someone who may have the coronavirus.

Hanegbi says he stayed in his office after arriving at the Knesset and kept a distance from other people when he was sworn in. After taking his oath, he left the Knesset.

Along with Blue and White MKs Ram Ben-Barak and Alon Shuster, Hanegbi was at an agricultural conference where a man whose wife is confirmed to have the virus was present. Neither Ben-Barak or Shuster was at the swearing-in ceremony.

“During the evening the head of the Knesset Guard will inform the Knesset members what arose with the test of the man at the aforementioned conference,” Hanegbi is quoted saying by the Walla news site.