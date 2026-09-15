Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

More than 100,000 have been displaced in the fighting in Yemen, the UN says

By AFP Today, 3:54 pm
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Yemeni civilians celebrate while riding in the back of a pickup truck in the Bani Matar district, Yemen, September 12, 2026, as they follow a convoy carrying Houthi prisoners freed in Mokha on its way to Sanaa following the Houthi takeover of the southern Red Sea port city. (AP Photo/STR)
Yemeni civilians celebrate while riding in the back of a pickup truck in the Bani Matar district, Yemen, September 12, 2026, as they follow a convoy carrying Houthi prisoners freed in Mokha on its way to Sanaa following the Houthi takeover of the southern Red Sea port city. (AP Photo/STR)

Flaring fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country, while thousands more have fled abroad, the United Nations says.

The UN refugee agency warns in a statement that “rapidly escalating hostilities along Yemen’s western coast have displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country and forced thousands more to seek safety across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Djibouti.”

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