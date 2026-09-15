Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
More than 100,000 have been displaced in the fighting in Yemen, the UN says
Flaring fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country, while thousands more have fled abroad, the United Nations says.
The UN refugee agency warns in a statement that “rapidly escalating hostilities along Yemen’s western coast have displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country and forced thousands more to seek safety across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Djibouti.”
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