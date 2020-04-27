Nearly half of New Yorkers knew COVID-19 victim, poll suggests

Almost half of New Yorkers knew someone who died of the new coronavirus, according to a poll which finds overwhelming support for confinement measures opposed elsewhere in America.

More than 16,000 New York City residents are thought to have succumbed to COVID-19, out of at least 153,000 confirmed infections, since the Big Apple declared its first case in early March.

Some 46 percent of people in NYC surveyed by the Siena College Research Institute say they personally knew someone who had passed away from the deadly virus.

Sixty percent respond that they knew someone who had tested positive.

The poll quizzes 803 registered state voters between April 19 and 23.

It finds that 87 percent were in favor of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to extend New York’s lockdown until at least May 15.

— AFP